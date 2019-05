THE EXTREMELY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM “FANI” LAY CENTERED AT 0730 HOURS IST OF TODAY, 03rd MAY, 2019 NEAR LAT. 19.60N AND LONG. 85.70E OVER NORTHWEST & ADJOINING WESTCENTRAL BAY OF BENGAL ABOUT 25 KM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF PURI. pic.twitter.com/WVye5g8fS1