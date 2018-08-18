Der ehemalige UN-Generalsekretär Kofi Annan tot. Er wurde 80 Jahre alt. Das bestätigte die Internationale Organisation für Migration der UN am Samstagmorgen. Auf Twitter hat seine Familie sowie die Kofi Annan Foundation ein entsprechendes Statement veröffentlicht:
It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ— Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) 18. August 2018