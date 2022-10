Price increases over last year (CPI report)...

Fuel Oil: +58.1%

Gas Utilities: +33.1%

Gasoline: +18.2%

Electricity: +15.5%

Transportation: +14.6%

Food at home: +13.0%

New Cars: +9.4%

Food away from home: 8.5%

Overall CPI: +8.2%

Used Cars: +7.2%

Shelter: +6.6%

Medical Care: +6.5%