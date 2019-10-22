Aarau
Die Schweiz hat gewählt: Das sind sämtliche 200 Nationalrätinnen und Nationalräte im Bild

22.10.2019 um 08:16 Uhr

Aargau: Marianne Binder-Keller (neu), CVP.

Aargau: Martina Bircher (neu), SVP.

Thomas Burgherr (neu), SVP.

Aargau: Andreas Glarner (bisher), SVP.

Aargau: Ruth Humbel (bisher), CVP.

