The first lady greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte wearing an all-white hat and matching suit ensemble.

Melania is making waves.

As the first lady and President Trump greeted French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House Tuesday, her outfit choice — which included a white belted blazer from Michael Kors — got people talking.

Though both wives wore white for the occasion, which marks the official arrival of the French president's three day state visit, Melania's outfit turned heads thanks to her large, wide-brimmed matching hat.

This isn't the first time the first lady's style choices have garnered attention. In 2016, she was accused of copying Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty's dress during the Democratic National Convention. And who could forget her $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat from 2017?

Only women with the juiciest stories wear these kind of hats," one user joked. "just saying the hat choice is mighty interesting! Is Melania about to drop her OWN version of Lemonade! I’m here for it!"

Other users made other pop culture references.

