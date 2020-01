Die Briten gehen: Nach drei Jahren Chaos ist heute der «Brexit Day» – aber wissen Sie noch, was da alles genau passiert ist?

Moment of unity: EU Parliament comes together to sing #AuldLangSyne



We keep fighting for this EU project & we'll see you again UK colleagues🇬🇧🇪🇺



"And there's a hand my trusty friend

And give me a hand o' thine

And we'll take a right good-will draught

for auld lang syne"#Brexit pic.twitter.com/hMGlt8c7AE