Kate & Gerry McCann Statement: 3rd June, 2020

We welcome the appeal today regarding the disappearance of our daughter, Madeleine. We would like to thank the police forces involved for their continued efforts in the search for Madeleine.

All we have ever wanted is to find her, uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. We will never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive but whatever the outcome may be, we need to know as we need to find peace.

We will be making no further comment regarding the appeal today. We would like to thank the general public for their ongoing support and encourage anyone who has information directly related to the appeal, to contact the police.

Thank you.



Kate and Gerry