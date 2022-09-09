Putin is accelerating the «Russification» of Ukraine

Ukraine-Russia War New confidential government report shows: Putin's «Russification» of Ukraine is accelerating Russia rubles, Russian passports, Russian benefits: Moscow is trying to change the makeup of the territories in Ukraine that are currently occupied by Putin's forces. Experts are surprised by the speed of the «policy of creeping annexation». Othmar von Matt 09.09.2022, 10.11 Uhr

The situation is very challenging for Ukrainian school children, their parents and for teachers in the territories that Russian forces are occupying. Special rules apply. For example, the occupation authorities demand that Ukrainian teachers only teach in Russian, and classes are based on the Russian curriculum. Ukrainian language, literature and history classes are being cancelled.

This assessment is based on a new confidential report by the Ukrainian government, dated August 25, that CH Media had access to. In this report, the government documents in detail how the «Russification» of the currently occupied territories is progressing. The government refers to a «policy of creeping annexation» of Ukraine, the same way Russia did in 2014 after it occupied Crimea.

The new regulations in schools are the new normal. «Russification» is being pushed by the occupation authorities with numerous other measures.

Google, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook are blocked in the territory that Russia is occupying. Residents can only access social media platforms on a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Russia took over Ukraine's internet in occupied areas, as well as TV and radio stations. Russian programs are now being broadcast. Also, the Ukrainian mobile phone companies have been replaced by operators under Russian control. The authorities in the Kherson region confiscated the communication channels of the Ukrainian mobile phone company «Kyivstar.» The Russian company «K-Telecom» uses those channels now, and customers are forced to use Russian SIM cards for their mobile phones.

According to the document, Russia has forcibly relocated and deported Ukrainians in the territory it occupies. Civilians are being moved to remote Russian areas, apparently to solve the demographic issues there, but also to Crimea and Belarus. «According to recent figures, more than 2.45 million Ukrainians have been transferred from southern and eastern regions of Ukraine to Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea,» the document reads. This figure includes about 387,000 children. So far, only 16,000 civilians are said to have managed to return to Ukraine.

Residents of Crimea are protesting the war in Ukraine, and there are also protests in other occupied regions. The response by the Russians is to increase the repression. On July 14, 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin amended the Criminal Code with a law «to ensure the security of the Russian Federation and counteract criminal encroachments of the foundations of the constitutional order.» The law establishes criminal liability for «public calls to carry out activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation.» In addition, according to the Ukrainian government report, there is a «trend of abduction of activists from the temporarily occupied Kherson region.» The abducted civilians are being taken to Crimea.

Since July 11, 2022, Ukrainian citizens can obtain a Russian passport in a streamlined procedure. Currently, Russian passports are being issued to people in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow's forces, the government document says. Workers who do not want a Russian passport are threatened with dismissal, for example in health care, construction, public service, and schools. Retirees must deal with the fact that they will no longer receive benefits without a Russian passport. The authorities opened offices to issue Russian passports in different areas.

The Russian authorities have opened the first branch of the state-owned Promsvyazbank in the Kherson region. The bank apparently hands out one-time payments of 10,000 Russian rubles, or roughly 160 Swiss francs, to almost everyone. «To foster economic reliance on the ruble economy,» the government report says. The bank announced that it would open up to 50 branches in the territories currently occupied by Russian forces. The «MRB Bank» from South Ossetia, a breakaway region in Georgia, also wants to operate in those territories. The Russians are gradually replacing the hryvnia currency with the ruble. Benefits are paid to residents in rubles. The Russian authorities also prohibit shops from accepting the hryvnia currency. In doing so, the Russians are forcing people indirectly to exchange the hryvnia for rubles.

The Russian invaders are also collecting personal information from Ukrainian citizens. Retirees and socially disadvantaged persons such as single mothers, families with many children, and disabled people receive «welfare» payments in the amount of 10,000 rubles. In return, the Russian administration requests their personal data and their signatures. The authorities also track the sale of SIM cards. According to the government document, the Russian occupation authorities want to use this data to ensure a positive outcome of the referendums planned in various regions.

The occupation authorities are preparing so-called referendums on joining the Russian Federation in various occupied regions, primarily in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. There are similar plans in the Cherson region, but they have been postponed recently. In these regions, new laws for the referendums are being written, and electoral commissions are being set-up.

Hospitals and other health care facilities have to intensify the «Russification» of their workflow. The occupying forces are also demanding that contracts are changed and that wages are paid in rubles. Anyone who refuses to sign such a contract will face dismissal. Nevertheless, the majority of the medical staff, especially in urban areas, apparently does not want to sign the Russian contracts and is looking for new jobs. Russia, meanwhile, has started transferring doctors to the territories it occupies.

«I've never heard of as much Russification as it is manifested in this document,» said Andreas Umland, an analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs. Yet, he is not very surprised by it, he said in an interview. «I think that all of this was already in place for 2021, if not earlier. Obviously, a plan is being implemented that has been at hand for a long time.»

Umland said it was «likely» that the document is genuine, especially if one considers what has happened in 2014 in Crimea and in the Donetsk region. «This is well documented and researched,» the analyst said. In addition, individual incidents of «Russification» have become public.

Umland questioned if the information that 2.45 million Ukrainians have been relocated and deported is accurate. «That seems too high to me,» he said. «But it could also be true. I can't assess this number.»

Umland suspected that from the beginning, Putin's plan was to create a «Novorossiya» («New Russia») modeled after historic Russian province Novorossiya in the 18th century that covered part of what is now the territory of Ukraine, especially in the South and the East, including Crimea. Russian nationalists have been talking about a restoration of Novorossiya since the 1990s. «I suspect that Zaporizhia and Cherson are supposed to be converted into so-called people’s republics or annexed», said Umland. A new federal district that would include Donbass and Crimea could be created. A New Russia, so to speak.

Translation: Renzo Ruf, Washington