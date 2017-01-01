Am 28. Dezember 1895 war quasi der Geburtstag des Kinos. Und zwar in Paris. Ab diesem Tag zeigten dort die Brüder Auguste und Louis Lumière im «Grand Café» ein Jahr lang Filme.

Ein Filmemacher und Blogger, der unter dem Namen «W(a/o)ndering» auftritt, hat sich dieses Datum zum Anlass genommen, die besten Momente aus 121 Jahren Kinogeschichte in einem 15 Minuten langen Video zu vereinen.

Da gibt es nicht mehr viel dazu zu sagen – ausser die gesamte Liste der Filmtitel (in Englisch):

Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat

Trip to the Moon

Great Train Robbery

Frankenstein

The Birth of a Nation

Broken Blossoms

Dr Caligari

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse

The Kid

Nosferatu

Greed

Sherlock Jr.

Gold Rush

Phantom of the Opera

Battleship Potemkin

Metropolis

The General

The Jazz Singer

Un Chien Andalou

Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans

The Passion of Joan of Arc

Pandoras Box

The Man with the Moving Camera

Dracula

Hell's Angels

All Quiet on the Western Front

M

City Lights

The Invisible Man

King Kong

Frankenstein

Duck Soup

It Happened One Night

The Bride of Frankenstein

Modern Times

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Wizard of Oz

Mr Smith Goes to Washington

Stagecoach

Gone with the Wind

La Regle du Jeu

The Great Dictator

Fantasia

Grapes of Wrath

Pinocchio

Citizen Kane

Casablanca

It's a Wonderful Life

Ladri di Biciclette

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

The Third Man

White Heat

Sunset Boulevard

All About Eve

Rashomon

A Streetcar Named Desire

Singin' in the Rain

High Noon

The Roman Holiday

Tokyo Story

Wage of Fear

Onto the Waterfront

Rear Window

La Strada

Seven Samurai

The Night of the Hunter

The Seven Year Itch

Rebel Without a Cause

Pather Panchali

Searchers

Invasion of the Body Snatcher

The Ten Commandments

The Seventh Seal

12 Angry Men

Paths of Glory

The Bridge over the river Kwai

Ben Hur

Vertigo

North by Northwest

400 Blows

Some Like it Hot

Psycho

La Dolce Vita

West Side Story

Breathless

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Lawrence of Arabia

Dr. No

To Kill a Mockingbird

Il Gattopardo

Cleopatra

Marry Poppins

8 1/2

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

The Sound of Music

A Fistful of Dollars

Goldfinger

Repulsion

Dr. Zhivago

The Good the Bad and the Ugly

Persona

The Graduate

The Battle of Algiers

2001: a Space Odyssey

Planet of the Apes

Once Upon a Time in the West

The Producers

Army of Shadows

Easy Rider

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Conformist

Patton

Clockwork Orange

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

The Godfather

The Exorcist

Enter the Dragon

Mean Streets

Touki Bouki

The Sting

Blazing Saddles

The Godfather Pt. II

Chinatown

Jaws

Sholay

one flew over the cuckoo's nest

Taxi Driver

Carrie

Network

Rocky

Encounter of the Third Kind

Eraserhead

Star Wars

Superman

Grease

Drunken Master

Apocalypse Now

Alien

Warriors

The Shining

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Raging Bull

Airplane

The Blues Brothers

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Das Boot

Star Trek: the Wrath of Khan

Koyaanisqatsi

E.T.

Poltergeist

Blade Runner

First Blood

Karate Kid

Scarface

Beverly Hills Cop

Ghostbusters

The Terminator

Brazil

Back to the Future

The Goonies

Good Morning Vietnam

Platoon

Top Gun

Full Metal Jacket

Blue Velvet

Die Hard

Robocop

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Wall Street

Le Grand Bleu

Grave of the Firefles

Do the Right Thing

When Harry met Sally

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Batman

Edward Scissorhands

Home Alone

Days of Being Wild

Goodfellas

Pretty Woman

Wayne’s World

Boyz n’ the Hood

A Few Good Men

Silence of the Lambs

Thelma and Louise

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Reservoir Dogs

Jurassic Park

Forrest Gump

Schindler’s List

Groundhog Day

The Nightmare Before Christmass

Pulp Fiction

Shawshank Redemption

Leon

Lion King

The Legend of the Drunken Master

Toy Story

Usual Suspects

Braveheart

La Haine

Se7en

Independence Day

Fargo

Trainspotting

La Vita e Bella

Donnie Darko

Titanic

Run Lola Run

Taxi

The Big Lebowski

Festen

Fight Club

The Matrix

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon

Sixth Sense

The Iron Giant

Amores Perros

Gladiator

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Mulholland Drive

In te Mood for Love

Amelie

Spirited Away

Lord of the Rings: the Fellowship of the Ring

Infernal Affairs

Shaolin Soccer

City of God

Hero

Zoolander

Kill Bill Vol I

Ong Bak

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Finding Nemo

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Kung-Fu Hustle

Batman Begins

Tsotsi

300

Casino Royale

Pan’s Labyrinth

No Country for Old Men

There Will Be Blood

The Dark Knight

Iron Man

Wall-E

Let the Right One In

The Hurt Locker

Avatar

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Inception

The Artist

Intouchables

Skyfall

Gravity

The Wolf of Wall Street

12 Years a Slave

Birdman

The Grand Budapest

Boyhood

Whiplash

Wild Tales

Selma

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Big Short

The Revenant

The Jungle Book

Deadpool